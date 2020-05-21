Galaxy Note20 unveiling to be online only, first time for a Samsung flagship

Because of the cancellation of MWC a lot of smartphone makers have been getting used to holding digital online-only unveiling occasions for their new units over the previous few months. And whereas Samsung managed to maintain an precise occasion for the launch of the Galaxy S20 sequence, lacking the worldwide pandemic by a hair, the Korean firm has to deal with the present state of affairs for its subsequent upcoming large announcement.

According to sources in Korea, Samsung has deciced that it is going to do the inevitable, given the continuing COVID-19 world pandemic, and unveil the Galaxy Be aware20 sequence via an online occasion. This is hardly stunning given the way in which issues have been going not too long ago, however it could mark the first time Samsung’s ever launched a flagship sequence of units with out a public.

Of course, the Be aware20 and Be aware20+ aren’t the one handsets we’re anticipating to see in August on the Unpacked occasion, as there have been many rumors saying they’d be joined on stage by the Galaxy Fold 2. The precise date of the announcement is not identified but, and since there isn’t any want to safe a venue, it may be withheld till the final minute.

