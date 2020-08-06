Galaxy Note20 is getting a gaming bundle and a special Xbox Game Pass app

As reported in the past, Samsung and Microsoft have actually been dealing with some special Xbox- associated functions for Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra purchasers. There’s a special gaming bundle en route, that includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X Plus, a controller made with xCloud in mind (which is Microsoft’s game streaming service).

The Note20 owners will likewise have a special Xbox Game Pass app in the Galaxy Store, permitting Xbox gamers to redeem tokens and make in-app purchases like purchasing skins or DLC products in the XboxStore The Xbox Game Pass app in the Google Play Store, on the other hand, will not support such in-app purchases.

This collaboration builds on Samsung and Microsoft’s continuing cooperation, which has actually gotten closer and better over the last few years. In the future, it’s not impossible that we’ll likewise see xCloud on Samsung Televisions, for instance.

