Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra will get three major Android OS updates

Towards completion of its online Unpacked occasion previously today, Samsung revealed that its flagship gadgets beginning with the Galaxy S10 will get three major Android OS updates.

That consists of the S10 and Note10 households obviously, along with the S20 and simply revealed Note20 series, and (we presume) the foldables too. The business hasn’t precisely called gadgets in a list, so this might in theory likewise use to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, we simply can’t make sure. Hopefully some explanation will be released quickly.

So, for the Note20 household this implies the gadgets will get Android 11, Android 12, and Android13 Some individuals are translating this to imply “three years of OS updates”, other than that’s not what Samsung’s phrasing suggests. And considering that Android 11 is practically out of the (Google) gate today, it’s more like 2 years and a couple of months up until Samsung launches the Android 13 upgrade (passing previous timelines).

