Galaxy Note20+ and Note20 cases show their relative sizes

We’ve seen pictures of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20+ before, but this latest pic (posted by known leakster Ice Universe) is shot from a great angle because it gives a clear indication of the relative sizes of the two models.

Also, of their camera bumps – the main one on the Note20+ is obviously larger, supporting the rumors that it’ll use S20 Ultra’s camera (or a greater version of that). This includes the 108 MP sensor, although periscope cam will rise to “only” 50x digital zoom.







Size comparison: Galaxy Note20+ vs. Note20 cases

The vanilla Galaxy Note20 will probably use the S20/S20+ camera with a 12 MP main sensor and a 64 MP sensor for zooming and 8K video, along with a 16 MP ultra wide module. This won’t function as only big difference between the vanilla and plus models, the vanilla could have a flat 1080p+ screen with 60Hz refresh rate as the Note20+ use a curved 1440p+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, here are two different screen protectors for the Galaxy Note20+, which can be said to have thinner bezels than the Galaxy Note10+ (and presumably thinner than the Note20 bezel as well).







Galaxy Note20+screen protectors

IceUniverse has more news about Samsung’s flagship series. The Galaxy Note20+ (or perhaps Note20 Ultra) will reportedly have a Copper color option, that will have hook pinkish tint to it. More importantly, the glass back will soon be frosted (which implies one other colors could have a glossy finish such as the current models).

By the way, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 recently leaked in a “Bronze” color, the Note will probably have the exact same hue.

