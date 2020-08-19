Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera shootout

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is among the most flexible camera phones yet, however can it remove the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The Note 20 Ultra pertains to this battle with 3 rear cams, consisting of a 108-megapixel primary wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 50xSpace Zoom Samsung likewise consists of a laser automobile focus sensing unit in addition to a 10MP selfie shooter.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max responds to back with a triple rear camera range including 12MP large camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP telephoto lens that can accomplish 2x optical and 10x digital zoom. And this phone has some unique picture functions of its own, consisting of Deep Fusion for much better information and next-gen Smart HDR.

We pitted these handsets versus each other in a number of rounds of competitors in our Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max camera face-off to see which is the best camera phone you can purchase.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Flower

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra begins strong with this contrast of a flower taken outdoors. The red in the petals is closer to reality, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s shot presents more violet. The white balance likewise looks a bit much better in the Note’s shot and I like the bokeh impact more.

To the iPhone’s credit, the white location of the flower pops a bit more versus the background, and the background is more in focus. But in general the Note 20 wins this round.

Winner: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs …