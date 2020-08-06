Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: How to preorder Samsung’s latest phones right now



Richard Peterson/ CNET.



Ready for a brand-new Note? You’re in luck. Samsung simply revealed the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Wednesday throughout its latest Samsung Unpacked occasion. The virtual keynote likewise consisted of a tease of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 collapsible phone, the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live cordless earbuds, a brand-new watch in the Galaxy Watch 3, and we saw a sneak peek of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sure appearance great, with the Ultra bringing all of the functions that Samsung can squeeze into a phone with it. There’s a microSD card, enhanced S Pen efficiency thanks to lower latency, a larger screen, Ultra Wide Band innovation, and a Super AMOLED 120 Hz screen.