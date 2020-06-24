Galaxy M51 will only make it to India in September

Fans of Samsung’s Galaxy M series in India will unfortunately have to wait until September to see what’s shaping up to be the most effective device to ever appear with M branding – namely the Galaxy M51.

This comes from a fresh report supposedly based on info from industry sources. The launch in the subcontinent has been delayed to September due to production problems at Samsung’s factories.

The M51 might surface elsewhere before September, although that is not very likely, seeing that how the M series devices are usually either exclusive to India or launch there first.

The handset is expected to sport the Snapdragon 730 chipset (or at the least a high-6xx part), 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 64 MP main rear camera, in addition to Android 10 with One UI 2.0 from the box. It’s likely to get a Super AMOLED screen too, having an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Source