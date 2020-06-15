Galaxy M41 may be Samsung’s first phone to use third-party OLED display

Samsung Display still dominates the little OLED display business (i.e. phones, watches, tablets), largely on the back of the sibling Samsung Electronics division but additionally high-profile clients like Apple. Now the business is looking to source OLED displays from external manufacturers.

The first phone to use a non-Samsung OLED will be the Galaxy M41, according to insiders. They add that Samsung has already plumped for China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), that is owned by TCL.

However, the business also viewed BOE as a potential alternative supply line, possibly even as a source for displays on future flagships like the Galaxy S21 (but that is not happening).









Samsung Galaxy M41 (or M51)

CSOT was plumped for by both Xiaomi and Motorola to make displays for the Mi 10 and Edge phones, respectively. Similarly, Samsung Electronics is free to pick the component manufacturer that best suits it price and feature needs (like it doesnt always use Exynos chips), Samsung Display doesnt get special treatment.

Earlier this season the first renders of the Galaxy M41 appeared, showing an appartment screen and a punch hole camera (with a fingerprint reader on the back). There hasn’t been much new information on the phone since, though.

