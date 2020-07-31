Galaxy Group of Companies publishes 2019 tax and credit indicators – Armenian News

The following is a news release by Galaxy Group of Companies

The 2019 tax portfolio of Galaxy Group of Companies was more than USD 31 million which has actually increased for about USD 4 million compared to the very same indication of2018 Galaxy Group of Companies, one of the big taxpayers and companies of Armenia which joins about 3000 workers of 15 companies released the 2020 financial and social effect yearly report that provides taxes and tasks paid to the state by the group of companies, credit portfolio, wage- fund, effect indication on the nation’s GDP and other crucial info of 2019.

“Armenia is the center of our interests which is evidenced by the result of our 20-year long operation. We believe that we may have our contribution to the sustainable development of the country and improvement of the people’s life quality and we take steps towards the direction of fulfilling that mission” Co- creator and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies Aram Khachatryan stated.

Galaxy Group of Companies has access to every 3rd home in Armenia through its items and services. Typical attributes of the neighborhood are 18-55 years of ages city females and males with college, of middle and high- earnings group, 46.3% of which is politically active and the Internet is the main source of info for 76%.

During 2019 alone the acquisitions by Galaxy group of companies from the regional market was USD 53 million that had a significant influence on the nation’s GDP. In 2019 Galaxy group of companies had 3.02% share in the credit portfolio offered by the RA banks that had to do with USD 128 million which made sure substantial success for the banking system. The wage- fund was substantially enhanced in the group of companies. The typical regular monthly wage of the group of companies, which was AMD 314,000 in 2018, increased to AMD 376,000 in 2019, and the earnings tax paid was AMD 3.709 billion.

We wants to advise that the group of companies announced that it sums up the very first quarter of limitations on financial activity without task cuts. The business’s in-depth financial and social effect report is readily available on the authorities website.