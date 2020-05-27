Galaxy Fold 2 reportedly enters mass production, could be unveiled in August

A South Korean publication stories that Samsung has begun mass-producing the Galaxy Fold 2. Given the timing, a launch in August appears doubtless. Its doable that well get official particulars in regards to the telephone as early as June (Samsung formally confirmed solely a imprecise H2 launch window for the Galaxy Fold 2 and Observe20).

The insiders (citing part orders from Samsung) imagine that the Galaxy Fold 2 will use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), identical to the Z Flip. It’s allegedly the identical UTG by Schott and Dowoo Insys.

The authentic Galaxy Fold

The new Fold is anticipated to value much less, regardless of upgrading to a 120Hz display. The market forecasts recommend that Samsung will ship 2.5-Three million models this yr, a number of occasions greater than the unique Fold final yr.

Yesterday we noticed a patent that describes how Samsung plans to waterproof foldable telephones. However, its not assured that the Fold 2 will be waterproof, Korean sources even say that Samsung is holding the unique plastic display cowl (polyimide) as a again up in case the UTG plans fall by.

