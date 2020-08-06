GALAWAY WiFi Booster G1208 Wireless Repeater 1200Mbps/2.4GHz 5 GHz WiFi Extender WiFi Range Booster Four External Antennas Amplifier with Ethernet Ports (G1208CC0)



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 23:30:56 UTC – Details)



Specification:

Antenna: 4*2dBi External Omni directional Antenna

Wireless Standard: IEEE802.11ac/a/b/g/n

Transmission Rate:

11b: 1/2/5.5/11 Mbps

11g: 6/9/12/18/24/36/48/54 Mbps

11n: 300Mbps

11ac: 867Mbps

Frequency: 2.412 ~2.472GHz 5.180~5.825GHz

Power: 100~240V, 50/60HZ

Encryption: WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK; WPA/WPA2

For Optimal Use

Please place the range extender half way across the router where you get at least 50-60% of good WiFi coverage from your main router. The signal indicator light gives you that information after proper setup

The initial stage please set up close to the router then move to where you want to use it

Don’t hide it on the floor, behind your computer or TV. WiFi signals have an easier time traveling through open space

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Why is no internet of the extended network after the extender is successfully set up?

A1. You may have entered your router WiFi password incorrectly as the WiFi key during the installation, please reset the extender and go through the configuration again.

A2. Make sure that your router encryption algorithm is WPA at least.

A3. The distance between the router and extender is too far; please adjust the extender to the ideal location.

Packing Listing

1* WiFi Range Extender

1*Quick Installation Guide

1*RJ45 Cable

◎ 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender: WiFi extender with 1200Mbps wireless access, 4* 2dBi External Antennas to ensure you stable signal, easily extend WiFi to weak signal area

◎ Easy to Set up: Sets up in minutes and can be done through your smart phone, tablets or laptops. The WiFi extender adopts wall-mounted design. It is ideal for home or travel use

◎ Universal Compatibility: This WiFi range extender, widely compatible with IEEE 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n standards, works with any wireless router or WiFi system

◎ Ideal for Medium Sized Apartment or House: With this WiFi range extender you can effectively double the coverage area of your WiFi network. Reaching far corners of your home or office, different floors, or even extends coverage to your garden

◎ Wireless Security: Supports WPA, WPA2 wireless connection. Enable wireless security encryption and prevent unauthorized access, protect your important data