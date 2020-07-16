GALAWAY 1200Mbps WiFi Extender with 4 External Antennas 2.4GHz+5GHz Dual Band Mini Wireless Signal Extender with Ethernet Port Compatible with 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Standards WiFi Range Amplifier (White)



Specifications:

Model Name: G1200

Power Supply: 100~240V AC: 50/60Hz 0.1A

Standards: IEEE802.11ac/a/b/g/n

LED: LAN, WAN/LAN, Power, WPS, WiFi/Signal

Frequency Range: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed: 11ac: Up to 867Mbps

11a: Up to 54Mbps

11n: Up to 300Mbps

11g: Up to 54Mbps

11b: Up to 11Mbps

Use Environment: Operation Temperature: 0℃~40℃

Storage Temperature: -10℃~70℃

Relative Humidity ( Operational): 10%~90% Non-condensing

Relative Humidity (Storage): 10%~90% Non-condensing

Features:

Double Integrated Antennas provides total up to 1200Mbps transmission rates.

Extension range of outdoor 300m and indoor 100m. (According to the actual environment change)

With two 1*10/100Mbps Ethernet ports.

Easy wireless security encryption at a push of the WPS button.

Packing Listing:

1*WiFi Repeater

1*Quick Installation Guide

1*RJ45 Cable

【Repeater Mode】: By connecting wireless to the wireless router, the user terminal can connect to the router through wired or wireless connection. It’s great to cover the entire room with existing WiFi without dead ends

【Boost Wireless Range】: Effectively improve the range of wireless network. 5GHz and 2.4GHz connections for 1200Mbps of total band width

【Universal Compatibility】: Compatibility with any wireless network devices that comply with agreement of 802.11ac/a/b/g/n standards

【Safe Network】: With wireless encryption WPA and WPA2. Provide a safety network environment for your data

【Convenient Design】: Convenient wall-plug design that works with any WiFi router. And great design with 4 external antennas to ensure a strong and stable WiFi network signal