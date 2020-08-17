Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fry 1000W/1.2 Cu.Ft Convection Oven, LCD Display, Cook, Sensor Reheat, Ergonomic Control Panel, Stainless Steel



4-in-1 Multifunctional Oven – Microwave, Toaster Oven, Convection Oven and Air Fryer.

【1000W WITH 4 FUNCTIONS】 Galanz 1.2 Cu.Ft, 1000 watts digital toaster oven with its Stainless Steel look can complement your kitchen with different styles. This thoughtful 4-in-1 oven combines four excellent functions into one oven, air fry, convection, toast and microwave cooking, which will enrich the cooking during your life.

【TRUE CONVECTION】 Heated air circulates throughout the oven as food spins 360°, cooking your food faster and more evenly without hot spots. You can even broil and bake foods with direct heat, such as fish, chicken and fresh, oven-baked goods.

【SENSOR COOK & SENSOR REHEAT】 A built-in humidity sensor ensures that your food is never under- or overcooked. For precooked dishes, Sensor Reheat stops automatically when food is hot and ready to eat.

【PATENTED INVERTER TECHNOLOGY】 Unlike traditional microwave heating systems that pulse on and off, the inverter creates continuous, constant, even heat to maintain exacting temperature during the cooking process.

【PACKAGE INCLUDED】 1 * 4-in-1 Convection Oven; 1 * Air Fry Kit; 1 * Silicone; 1 * Nonstick Turntable; 1 * Power Cord; 1 * User’s Manual; 1 * Warranty Card.