Galanz GFSK215S2MAQ18 French Door Toaster Oven with TotalFry 360 (Enhanced Air Fry Technology) 1800W/120V, 1.5 Cu.Ft Capacity, 8 Cooking Functions, Stainless Steel



Price: $199.99 - $179.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 15:32:24 UTC – Details)



Enjoy exceptional versatility with the Galanz 42L French door convection toaster oven with air fryer. Perfect for mess-free frying, baking dehydrating, rotisserie cooking, pizza making and more.

【8 COOKING FUNCTIONS】Galanz French Door Toaster Oven has 8 cooking functions to choose from including Air Fry, Dehydrate, Pizza, Toast, Convection, Broil, Rotisserie and Bake. Separate and precise temperature control (150F-450F) and time control (up to 90mins).

【SOFT-CLOSE FRENCH DOORS】The French Door Toaster Oven only needs to use one hand to open the doors – pull one of the doors and both doors will open. It’s innovative and unique Soft-Close Doors make it very easy to open and close the toaster oven.

【INTERIOR LIGHT & BRUSHED STAINLESS HOUSING 】 Interior light for checking the status without having to open the doors. Sleek, brushed stainless steel housing compliments any kitchen décor.

【TotalFry 360 Technology】 Air fry with little or no oil for healthier, crunchy fried favorites like chicken, shrimp, wings, and French fries. The easy-clean air fry kit provides more frying surface area with better air circulation compared to traditional air fryers. TotalFry 360 is enhanced Air Fry technology compared to traditional air fryers.

【PACKAGE INCLUDES】1 French Door Toaster Oven; 1 Baking and Roasting Tray; 1 Crumb Tray; 1 Oven Rack; 1 Air Fry Basket; 1 Air Fry Rack; 1 Rotisserie Kit; 1 User’s Manual; 1 Warranty Card.