Gagik Tsarukyan arrives at Yerevan court for hearing of motion on arrest – Panorama

The leader of opposition Prosperous Armenian Party (PAP) Gagik Tsarukyan arrived at Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction for hearing of arrest motion brought by the National Security Service. Large number of police personnel are deployed outside the court where Tsarukyan’s supporters and the members of the party have gathered.

To remind, the National Security Service (NSS) has launched criminal cases against Tsarukyan, accusing the lawmaker of vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation. Armenian lawmakers earlier voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The MP claims the accusations against him came after his harsh criticism of the Armenian government at the June 5 meeting of his party.