Gagik Khachatryan was deprived of the constitutional right to healthcare – Legal team – Panorama

The Legal team of Armenia’s former Chief o State rRvenue Committee TGaki Khachatryan Legal claims that a whole state equipment, with all its may, illegally transferred Gagik Khachatryan from Astghik Medical Center to the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary, depriving him of his constitutional right to healthcare. After that, as traditional, the manipulative excuses of state officers started.

Panorama.am presents that assertion in its entirety under:

1. The info aren’t introduced utterly

The authorized team specifies, “The RA Ministry of Justice and the RA Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, without checking the facts, were quick to announce that Gagik Khachatryan was allegedly discharged from Astghik Medical Center by the decision of the center, but we consider it necessary to note that, unfortunately, the latter do not fully present the facts and manipulate the reality of the situation, the evidence of which we will present if necessary. This is for the beneficiary authorities’ information.

For now, we will leave you with this—according to the document of “Astghik” Medical Center, referred to by the Ministry of Justice, Gagik Khachatryan is discharged on the basis of the decision No. E-863 of the Director of the “Penitentiary Medicine” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Justice. We repeat, not by the decision of “Astghik” Medical Center was he discharged based on improvement of condition, but on the basis of the decision of the director of the SNCO.

By the way, according to the Minister’s announcement, the discharge took place at 16:00, but the employees of the penitentiary service of the RA Ministry of Justice and the doctor of “Penitentiary Medicine Center” SNCO arrived at the “Astghik” MC at 14:00 to forcibly switch Gagik Khachatryan. State officers could have probably anticipated the discharge.

2. Officials say Gagik Khachatryan has been transferred to proceed his therapy

In reality, the above-talked about officers instructed the hospital employees that Gagik Khachatryan was being transferred to one other place to proceed the essential therapy, however in actuality he had to be transferred and was transferred to the penitentiary establishment, the circumstances of which have been revealed after the intervention of the authorized team.

Therefore, it needs to be famous that the detained affected person may be discharged from the hospital in Three circumstances:

1. At the affected person’s request

2. In case of enchancment of the affected person

3. At the request of the licensed officers of the RA Ministry of Justice.

3. Gagik Khachatryan not solely wants surgical therapy of neck stenosis but additionally is instructed to proceed therapeutic and rehabilitation therapy

As for the first level, we wish to inform you that Gagik Khachatryan didn’t categorical a want to be discharged. As for the second level, primarily based on accessible paperwork, together with ones at the disposal of the RA Ministry of Justice, Gagik Khachatryan not solely wants surgical therapy of neck stenosis but additionally is instructed to proceed the therapeutic and rehabilitation therapy.

It seems that Gagik Khachatryan’s discharge ought to have taken place at the request of the authorised physique. It is for that precise motive we submitted a corresponding inquiry to “Astghik” Medical Center, the place they knowledgeable in writing {that a} request concerning Gagik Khachatryan’s discharge had been despatched to the “Penitentiary Medicine Center” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Health, the response of which is able to decide whether or not or not Gagik Khachatryan might be discharged. At the second, as of 18:36 (22.05.2020), there is no such thing as a initiative or order to discharge.

Prior to the switch, the officers and the physician who got here with them have been additionally knowledgeable about this. Moreover, the members of the authorized team introduced the above-talked about be aware to them as nicely.

The RA Penitentiary Service was additionally knowledgeable about this by the hotline operator. We additionally despatched the be aware to the related e-mail deal with of the service and requested them to discover out from the medical middle whether or not Gagik Khachatryan had been discharged at the time of the switch or not. The requests and calls for have been intentionally ignored.

4. State officers have a vested curiosity in the case of Gagik Khachatryan

And in spite of everything this, the RA Ministry of Justice informs that the state officers don’t have a vested curiosity in transferring Gagik Khachatryan to a penitentiary establishment.

And lastly, the following query: Why did the workers of the RA Ministry of Justice illegally interrupt Gagik Khachatryan’s therapy once more on January 22, 2020 at Astghik MC to switch him to a penitentiary establishment? Why did the Director of the “Penitentiary Medicine” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Justice demand from the Chief Physician of “Astghik” MC by letter No. E-535 to talk about the risk of terminating Gagik Khachatryan’s inpatient therapy in a brief interval of time? Which was an apparent instance of the state physique placing stress on the medical middle to interrupt Gagik Khachatryan’s therapy. Based on all of this, on 01.04.2020 Gagik Khachatryan’s lawyer requested the director of the SNCO to chorus from pointless interference in Gagik Khachatryan’s therapy in addition to from placing oblique stress on the Civil Medical Center to cease his therapy.”

As for the minister’s assertion {that a} report might be submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office to put together supplies, we inform that Khachatryan’s authorized team submitted such a report on the crime yesterday, which in all probability pressured the minister to make such an announcement. The announcement is an try to create the impression that the Ministry of Justice is the initiator of the already ongoing course of, however this isn’t the case.