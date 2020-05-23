Gagik Khachatryan was deprived of the constitutional right to healthcare: Crime report filed   – Armenian News

Khachatryans’ Legal Team claims that a complete state equipment, with all its may, illegally transferred Gagik Khachatryan from Astghik Medical Center to the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary, depriving him of his constitutional right to healthcare. After that, as normal, the manipulative excuses of state officers started.

1. The details aren’t offered fully

The authorized group specifies, “The RA Ministry of Justice and the RA Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, with out checking the details, had been fast to announce that Gagik Khachatryan was allegedly discharged from Astghik Medical Center by the determination of the middle, however we take into account it vital to be aware that, sadly, the latter don’t totally current the details and manipulate the actuality of the state of affairs, the proof of which we are going to current if vital. This is for the beneficiary authorities’ data.

For now, we are going to go away you with this—in accordance to the doc of “Astghik” Medical Center, referred to by the Ministry of Justice, Gagik Khachatryan is discharged on the foundation of the determination No. E-863 of the Director of the “Penitentiary Medicine” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Justice. We repeat, not by the determination of “Astghik” Medical Center was he discharged based mostly on enchancment of situation, however on the foundation of the determination of the director of the SNCO.

By the manner, in accordance to the Minister’s announcement, the discharge came about at 16:00, however the workers of the penitentiary service of the RA Ministry of Justice and the physician of “Penitentiary Medicine Center” SNCO arrived at the “Astghik” MC at 14:00 to forcibly switch Gagik Khachatryan. State officers could have probably anticipated the discharge.

2. Officials say Gagik Khachatryan has been transferred to proceed his remedy

In reality, the above-talked about officers informed the hospital workers that Gagik Khachatryan was being transferred to one other place to proceed the vital remedy, however in actuality he had to be transferred and was transferred to the penitentiary establishment, the circumstances of which had been revealed after the intervention of the authorized group.

Therefore, it must be famous that the detained affected person might be discharged from the hospital in Three instances:

1. At the affected person’s request

2. In case of enchancment of the affected person

3. At the request of the approved officers of the RA Ministry of Justice.

3. Gagik Khachatryan not solely wants surgical remedy of neck stenosis but in addition is instructed to proceed therapeutic and rehabilitation remedy

As for the first level, we want to inform you that Gagik Khachatryan didn’t specific a want to be discharged. As for the second level, based mostly on obtainable paperwork, together with ones at the disposal of the RA Ministry of Justice, Gagik Khachatryan not solely wants surgical remedy of neck stenosis but in addition is instructed to proceed the therapeutic and rehabilitation remedy.

It seems that Gagik Khachatryan’s discharge ought to have taken place at the request of the authorised physique. It is for that actual cause we submitted a corresponding inquiry to “Astghik” Medical Center, the place they knowledgeable in writing {that a} request relating to Gagik Khachatryan’s discharge had been despatched to the “Penitentiary Medicine Center” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Health, the response of which is able to decide whether or not or not Gagik Khachatryan can be discharged. At the second, as of 18:36 (22.05.2020), there isn’t any initiative or order to discharge.

Prior to the switch, the officers and the physician who got here with them had been additionally knowledgeable about this. Moreover, the members of the authorized group offered the above-talked about be aware to them as effectively.

The RA Penitentiary Service was additionally knowledgeable about this by way of the hotline operator. We additionally despatched the be aware to the related e-mail deal with of the service and requested them to discover out from the medical middle whether or not Gagik Khachatryan had been discharged at the time of the switch or not. The requests and calls for have been intentionally ignored.

4. State officers have a vested curiosity in the case of Gagik Khachatryan

And in spite of everything this, the RA Ministry of Justice informs that the state officers do not need a vested curiosity in transferring Gagik Khachatryan to a penitentiary establishment.

And lastly, the following query: Why did the workers of the RA Ministry of Justice illegally interrupt Gagik Khachatryan’s remedy once more on January 22, 2020 at Astghik MC to switch him to a penitentiary establishment? Why did the Director of the “Penitentiary Medicine” SNCO of the RA Ministry of Justice demand from the Chief Physician of “Astghik” MC by letter No. E-535 to talk about the risk of terminating Gagik Khachatryan’s inpatient remedy in a brief interval of time? Which was an apparent instance of the state physique placing strain on the medical middle to interrupt Gagik Khachatryan’s remedy. Based on all of this, on 01.04.2020 Gagik Khachatryan’s lawyer requested the director of the SNCO to chorus from pointless interference in Gagik Khachatryan’s remedy in addition to from placing oblique strain on the Civil Medical Center to cease his remedy.”

As for the minister’s assertion {that a} report can be submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office to put together supplies, we inform that Khachatryan’s authorized group submitted such a report on the crime yesterday, which most likely pressured the minister to make such an announcement. The announcement is an try to create the impression that the Ministry of Justice is the initiator of the already ongoing course of, however this isn’t the case.