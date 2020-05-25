Gaganyaan: Four Indian Cosmonauts Resume Training in Russia for Mission

The 4 cosmonauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan, India’s first manned area mission, have resumed their coaching in Russia after it was placed on maintain because of COVID-19 scare.

Russian area company, Roscosmos in an announcement mentioned, “Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) on May 12 resumed training of the Indian cosmonauts under the contract between Glavkosmos, JSC (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) and the Human Spaceflight Center of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).”

All 4 Indian cosmonauts have been in good well being. “GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves,” it added.

Roscosmos additionally tweeted an image of the cosmonauts carrying area swimsuit bearing Indian flag. Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are at present undertraining in Moscow, and are prone to be potential candidates for the Gaganyaan undertaking.

The Rs. 10,000-crore formidable undertaking is predicted to be launched in 2022, the 12 months of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Roscosmos additional mentioned, this week, the GCTC specialists are offering theoretical courses on the fundamentals of astrogation, the fundamentals of manned spacecraft management and the Russian language to the Indian cosmonauts.

The contract for the coaching of Indian cosmonauts between Glavkosmos and the Human Spaceflight Center of ISRO was signed on June 27, 2019, and their coaching in Russia began on February 10, 2020. Since the top of March, because of the outbreak of COVID-19 an infection, a lockdown was advisable for the Indian cosmonauts which they rigorously noticed, it mentioned.

Earlier, officers had mentioned that after the coaching in Russia, the cosmonauts will obtain module-specific coaching in India, the place they might be skilled in crew and repair module designed by ISRO, be taught to function it, work round it and do simulations.