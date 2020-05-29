Gagaik Khachatryan needs treatment but is kept in worse conditions in Vardashen Penitentiary, lawyers say in urgent report – Armenian News

Lawyers for the jailed former minister of finance, Gagik Khachatryan, have issued an urgent report to the Ministry of Justice, calling consideration to their shopper’s deteriorating well being after launch from hospital and the jail conditions which they declare is incompatible with the treatment necessities.

The full textual content of the report is under:

We inform you that the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization and the RA Penitentiary Service are blatantly and gravely violating detainee Gagik Khachatryan’s constitutional proper to well being, thus jeopardizing his life and well being.

Since it turn out to be clear after the May 22, 2020 occasions that the RA Ministry of Justice promptly reacts to Gagik Khachatryan’s lawyers’ public reviews on the illegal actions towards him, we hope that the RA Ministry of Justice will react promptly additionally in this example the place an RA citizen’s life and well being are threatened, and can take rapid motion to cease the illegal actions.

Thus:

1. According to the medical historical past supplied by the Astghik Medical Center upon Gagik Khachatryan’s launch from the hospital, he had obtained complete treatment agreed upon by neurologists, neurosurgeons, trauma specialists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and urologists, in addition to rehabilitative kinesiotherapy and physiotherapy. He had been beneath fixed supervision of these specialists.

According to the identical medical historical past, Gagik Khachatryan is launched from the neurology division on the premise of the Prison Medical Center’s director’s letter quantity E-863 on the suitable treatment and his reference to a consilium determination of April 8, 2020, to proceed the treatment in the aforementioned medical facility, if required. According to a conclusion of the medical consilium, created on the premise of the RA Minister of Health’s Order Number 1206-A of seven April, 2020 to guage Gagik Khachatryan’s well being situation, dated on 8 April 2020 and cited in the director’s letter and the medical historical past, Gagik Khachatryan is identified with a “spinal cavity stenosis on the C5-C6 degree, with a surgical intervention (discectomy and endoprosthesis between discs), with a growing cervical radiculopathy, poliradiculopathy confirmed by EOG, with muscular sub-atrophy and a average motor perform impairment of the decrease extremities. Lacunar ischemic adjustments in a number of areas of the mind.

He additionally suffers from a pronounced defarthrosis of each knee joints, with a average impairment of his skill to face and stroll.”

Based on the above, the consilium had concluded that the affected person “requires a neck stenosis surgery. He is recommended to continue the therapy and rehabilitative kinesiotherapy before the surgery.”

The aforementioned medical paperwork make it clear that Gagik Khachatryan want additional treatment, and he was launched from the hospital on the premise of the Prison Medical Center’s director’s assurances that he’ll proceed to obtain acceptable treatment. However, we should inform you that Gagik Khachatryan has not obtained any treatment in any respect for about 6 days, since he was moved from Astghik Medical Center to the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary, and he has not been monitored by the specialists talked about in the medical historical past, for the reason that penitentiary doesn’t have such specialists, and it doesn’t have the flexibility to offer the aforementioned treatment.

Thus, the Prison Medical Center has failed to offer acceptable treatment for Gagik Khachatryan. Moreover, we’re satisfied that the RA Penitentiary Service and the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization deliberately preserve creating such conditions that pose an actual menace to Gagik Khachatryan’s life and well being, and trigger him fixed bodily ache and psychological struggling, and are humiliating.

In this regard, we want to level out the next:

2. Chapter 11, Paragraph 101 of the RA Government’s Decision N 825-N on “Approving the Procedures for the Provision of Medical and Medical-Preventive Services to Detainees and Convicts, the Use of Medical Facilities and on Involvement of Medical Staff” says that “any detainee or convict has the right to use the medical services of any doctor in any medical facility of his/her choice, at his/her own expense, in accordance with the provision of this Chapter, regardless of the existence of such services in the independent State Non-Commercial Organization and the penitentiaries.”

We have cited this determination in our letters to the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization on 23 May 2020 and have requested the next:

“Immediately switch Gagik Khachatryan to Astghik Medical Center, in order that he can obtain the treatment beneficial by the consilium, “ and

“Inform us in writing whether or not the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary has the conditions and amenities in place for Gagik Khachatryan’s care, train, and hygiene, in mild of his fixed ache, problem strolling and different issues associated to his well being situation, as talked about in his medical paperwork, i.e. conditions that can stop his in poor health treatment and torture, won’t trigger extra ache and won’t be undignified.

If such conditions exists, we want you to offer detailed details about them.”

These letters have been left unanswered. Gagik Khachatryan has not been transferred for treatment, and no treatment has been supplied to him. They haven’t confirmed that the aforementioned conditions are in place in the penitentiary.

Moreover,

On 27 May, 2020, he was moved to Vardashen penitentiary and is at the moment in worse conditions, in a room of roughly Four sq. meters, with just one mattress, a small desk and a bathroom seat. The room has no different lodging for hygiene and care and is not tailored to an individual who strikes with a walker.

Gagik Khachatryan has been knowledgeable that he will likely be kept in these conditions for about 14 days, with has to do with shifting into a brand new penitentiary and the RA Commandant’s determination for the aim of stopping the unfold of the brand new coronavirus.

3. Moreover, in response to Chapter 1, paragraph Three of the aforementioned Government Decision N 825-N, “Medical services to detainees and convicts shall be provided by the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization, within the scope for which the Organization has received a license, as provided by legislation. Medical services, for which the Organization has no license, shall be provided by the properly licensed medical facilities (civilian medical facilities), in accordance with the RA legislation and these procedures.”

In our letters of 1 February 2020 and 1 April 2020, we had requested the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization to offer the next data in writing: “Does the Prison Medical Center” State Non-Commercial Organization have licenses for the related medical providers, in addition to the related slender specialists and capability? If sure, then please inform us what licenses does the middle have, present us with the details about the slender specialists (their names and details about their expertise).” We haven’t obtained any details about this but. According to our information, the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization doesn’t have the related licenses or specialists to offer medical providers to Gagik Khachatryan.

4. We want to point out that we have now knowledgeable the RA Human Rights Defender’s workers about the entire above and have requested them to go to the Vardashen penitentiary urgently, in order to look at the scenario and to cease the torture.

The above data and extra particulars have been emailed urgently to the RA Ministry of Justice, the Prison Health Center State Non-Commercial Organization and the RA Penitentiary Service. We count on that RA Ministry of Justice and the opposite aforementioned companies will reaffirm that they assure each detainee’s, together with Gagik Khachatryan’s, proper to well being, as they’ve performed so publically earlier than, and they’ll take rapid steps to handle the aforementioned issues.