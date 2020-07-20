Gaetano Berardi: Leeds defender out for up to nine months with ACL tear | Football News





Leeds’ Gaetano Berardi has suffered a torn ACL

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is facing up to nine months out injured after suffering an ACL tear.

Berardi was stretchered off after half an hour all through Sunday’s 3-1 win against Derby at Pride Park.

The Switzerland international underwent scans on Monday which confirmed the injury.

1:44 The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby. The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby.

A Leeds statement said: “Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi suffered an ACL tear in his knee all through Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Derby County.

“Berardi, who was replaced in the 33rdminute of the match at Pride Park, had scans today which confirmed the injury.

“The defender who has made 25 appearances for the Whites through the campaign, where Leeds United won the Championship, now faces up to nine months on the sidelines.”

Berardi’s was not the only real serious-looking injury of the match. Derby forward Tom Lawrence left the pitch with his arm in a sling just seven minutes in, having fallen awkwardly carrying out a tackle by Berardi.