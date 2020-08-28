Gaddafi’s tribe calls on its members to withdraw from Haftar militia – Middle East Monitor

The Libyan tribe Qadhadhfa the other day called on all its members to withdraw right away from the forces of abandoner General Khalifa Haftar.

This was available in a declaration of the Social Council of the Libyan tribe Qadhadhfa, reported by regional media.

The statement called on members of the Qadhadhfa tribe to “withdraw immediately and remove Haftar’s mercenaries from their areas in Sirte.”

“All the prisoners in Sirte must be released and criminals and mercenaries who broke into the houses, must be handed over to justice” the declaration stated.

It likewise called on “the Haftar militia in Sirte to hand over those implicated in the murder of Nasser Aweidat,” who had actually been run over.

The Libyan tribe threatened: “If these demands are not immediately met, things will become more complicated and we will consider Al-Karama Operation as an enemy to be fought,” in relation to Haftar’s operation versus the globally acknowledged federal government in Tripoli.

Libya army: ‘Haftar’ s militia broke ceasefire’

The Qadhadhfa is a Libyan tribe to which late President Muammar Gaddafi belonged, and it is spread in the cities of Sirte and Sabha.

Yesterday, the Libyan federal government alerted Haftar’s militia versus the continuous attacks and criminal activities in Sirte and Traghan.

