Gabrielle Union Trashes AGT’s ‘Investigation’ – Calls For Major Changes In Entertainment!

Gabrielle Union is speaking about NBC‘s not-so “independent” investigation surrounding her exit from America’s Got Talent in November 2019.

As you’ll recall, the former host filed a formal discrimination complaint against NBCUniversal, Fremantle, Syco, and creator Simon Cowell, alleging racially offensive conduct occurred during her time working on the series.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, she explained to Trevor Noah how the investigation didn’t exactly go how she thought it would

“I decided to participate in this investigation…Silly me, I thought independent was independent. But when NBC and Fremantle and Syco pay for that investigation, they control it. So throughout that investigation that I participated in, I talked about me being in there for five and a half hours. I’m about labor, for treating employees fairly. Nobody’s asking for anything special…just treat people fairly. Have mechanisms in place for when things happen, there are consequences.”

Back in May, Fremantle and Syco released the details of their investigation:

“Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.”

The statement continued:

“The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract. NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union’s dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television.”

The 47-year-old also recalled to Noah how Cowell would smoke cigarettes inside the building, which she claims she had never seen before while working:

“When your boss, the person who has the ability to determine who gets opportunities and who doesn’t, doesn’t believe that the law or rules apply to him and he does it in full view of NBC and Fremantle and Syco and nobody cares about Simon Cowell exposing all of these employees to second hand smoke, that’s day one. That’s within the first hour. What message do you think that sends to anyone that has an issue?”

She also claimed that during the investigation, Paul Telegdy, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, threatened her agent:

“‘Gabrielle better watch who she calls a racist.’ In the middle of an investigation about racism and discrimination? This is what is happening at the top of the company. As we’re all wanting to be part of the solution and as we’re all wanting change, we have to hold the people at the very top accountable.”

Though the Bring It On star is no longer with the show, she hopes they will make positive changes moving forward from “top to the bottom,” and wishes the same for all industries:

“We have been so committed as an industry—I mean, and every industry is facing the same thing—with going along to get along, trying to figure out how you work around the bad apples as opposed to addressing and making those bad apples accountable and their being real consequences. In front of and behind the camera, there has to be an increase in representation from across the board, from the top to the bottom.”

