Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer & More Black Actresses Get Real About Hair Discrimination! Watch!

Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, and Marsai Martin have actually provided their voice to the discussion about the discrimination Black individuals continue to deal with … over their hair.

The actresses were tapped for an effective PSA to compliment Glamour‘s September cover story, which highlights the unfair and deeply offensive microaggressions women of color routinely face over their natural hairstyles in the workplace, at school, and beyond. It’ s an issue that’s deeply penetrated Hollywood and their white requirements of charm too– and the outlet could not have actually selected a much better group to speak on its behalf!

In the three-minute video entitled I have actually Been Told, the stars utilized their status to enhance the stories of 13 confidential Black females throughout the nation who have actually gone through the exact same experiences.

“It’s too big.” “It blocks people’s view.” “Is it real?”

Those are a few of the deeply bothersome declarations checked out by the stars throughout the clip. At one point, Martin checked out one Black lady’s experience of being “mocked and ridiculed for the frizzy coils that escape my tightly wound bun” and another circumstances of this awful treatment taking place amongst girls: