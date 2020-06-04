Gabrielle Union claims NBC exec threatened her to stay quiet about ‘America’s Got Talent’ racism

Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. (Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal through Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union has filed a discrimination criticism, almost six months after she was ousted from America’s Got Talent. The actress and activist stated she was fired after just one season for elevating issues about toxicity and racial incidents on set.

In the criticism, which was filed on Thursday with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), Union names NBCUniversal and the present’s producers, FremantleMedia and Simon Cowell’s Syco. In an announcement to Variety, Union — through her lawyer — additionally made an alarming accusation in opposition to NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy, claiming he “threatened” her to maintain quiet about “whistleblowing.”

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism,’” stated Union’s high-powered lawyer, Bryan Freedman, referring to the corporate’s current assist of the Black Lives Matter motion.

“Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its ‘outrage’ at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on America’s Got Talent,” Freedman continued.

Freedman alleged that Telegdy “actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show. There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”

DFEH complaints are sometimes precursors to lawsuits. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Union intends to file a separate lawsuit in opposition to Cowell.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to NBC, Fremantle, Syco and Cowell for remark however didn’t instantly obtain responses.

Union broke her silence final week about particular points she encountered throughout her time as a choose on the competitors present. Speaking with Variety’s Matt Donnelly, the actress confirmed earlier experiences that she lodged a criticism about Cowell’s indoor smoking. Union stated it was a dire selection for somebody “coming onto a set and you are literally met with the very definition of a toxic work environment, and it’s being carried out by the most powerful person on the production.”

“I couldn’t escape. I ended up staying sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered, and turned into bronchitis, because I couldn’t shake it. It impacted my voice, which affects my ability to do my job,” she stated, including her fixed sickness rattled fellow choose Howie Mandel, who has talked about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive dysfunction and germophobia.

“It was challenging to tend to my illness without being made to feel like I’m responsible for my own sickness,” she continued. “It put me in a position from day one where I felt othered. I felt isolated. I felt singled out as being difficult, when I’m asking for basic laws to be followed. I want to come to work and be healthy and safe and listened to.”

Union additionally raised issues about a number of racially insensitive incidents she witnessed, together with one involving Jay Leno. When requested particularly about the report that she was advised her hairstyles have been “too black” for viewers, the actress wouldn’t remark, citing NBCUniversal’s ongoing investigation.

Shortly after Union’s interview, NBC, Fremantle and Syco launched findings from the investigation into Union’s departure and stated there was no proof of racial bias or “derogatory remarks.”

