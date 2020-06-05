Gabrielle Union Calls Out Julianne Hough’s Blackface Scandal In New Complaint Against AGT!

Gabrielle Union is leaving no stone unturned and no blackface wearer unpunished in her battle in opposition to America’s Got Talent!

According to stories, the Bring it On alum filed a harassment grievance on Thursday with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in opposition to the producers and community behind the expertise competitors collection she labored on for a mere season. This time, she’s coming after everybody — together with fellow decide Julianne Hough.

The grievance began out by recapping what we already know:

“Union, an African American woman, was a judge on America’s Got Talent (“AGT”), however, in what has turn out to be a broadly publicized matter, was terminated from the Cowell-created present after only one season. Sadly, what led to Union’s termination was her refusal to stay silent within the face of a poisonous tradition at AGT that included racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and extreme concentrate on feminine judges’ appearances, together with race-related feedback. Union raised quite a few complaints whereas engaged on AGT.”

But this time, Gabrielle raised a brand new declare that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened her over talking out in opposition to racism on set! The submitting learn:

“By virtue of Union refusing to silently endure the racist and misogynistic conduct on AGT, she was labeled as ‘intimidating’ and viewed as the problem, thus resulting in her termination… If NBC was so concerned about eradicating racism it would not continue remaining silent when confronted with racist behavior by its on-air talent, executives and other employees, but would instead implement swift disciplinary action.”

Ouch! It’s unclear what the character of Telegdy’s accused risk was. But the docs have been very clear in calling out NBC’s determination to rent Hough and different stars who’ve gotten warmth for sporting blackface.

Calling the community “a snake pit of racial offenses,” the go well with continued:

“Make no mistake, NBC is part of the problem. NBC’s current attitude towards racism can be deduced from its defense of those individuals who have appeared in blackface, including, but not limited to Julianne Hough, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen and Ted Danson (whom NBC hired multiple times even after he wore minstrel show blackface and used the ‘n-word’ publicly).”

In the docs, Union mentioned she believes it was a mistake for NBC to rent Hough — who infamously attended a 2013 Halloween social gathering sporting full blackface dressed as an inmate from Orange Is The New Black — to be on the identical panel with a black lady.

Related: Gabrielle Reflects On Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s ‘Very Healing’ Public Memorial

The grievance acknowledged:

“[Producers] made a decision to hire Union as a judge on AGT while simultaneously hiring Hough, a two-time professional champion of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars who had recently gone through a widely publicized scandal for personally appearing in blackface. Hough apologized in response to the public uproar that she caused. Combining someone who so openly wore blackface (Hough) with someone who is black and regularly advocates on behalf of minorities (Union) should have at least alerted Telegdy that this could cause Union to experience some trepidation or concern about being unprotected from racially insensitive individuals while working as a judge on AGT. The suit is seeking unspecified damages and calls for changes to be made at NBCUniversal.”

Union mentioned within the docs that she complained about Simon Cowell’s smoking on-set, a contestant performing with blackface arms, decide Howie Mandell having “mocked a Spanish-singing performer from Arizona by stating that, in sum and substance, America would not be able to ‘understand’ her singing,” and Jay Leno making a racist joke.

She additionally accused Cowell of getting “orchestrated the rejection of 10-year-old black rapping sensation Dylan Gilmer a/k/a Young Dylan,” and claims that, in response to her grievance about this determination, Cowell informed her the explanation Young Dylan was being reduce was as a result of he wasn’t an act “America can get behind.”

In response to the brand new declare that Union was threatened over whistleblowing, a rep for NBCUniversal informed Variety:

“[T]he allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue. We took Ms. Union‘s concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

While the community nonetheless hasn’t budged in its battle with the Being Mary Jane star, she has no less than gotten assist from somebody within the AGT household: Terry Crews, who issued one other public apology to her on Twitter.

As you may know, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was accused of throwing Union beneath the proverbial bus after information first broke of her battle with AGT final 12 months. When requested to remark, Crews, the host of the expertise collection, claimed he by no means skilled racism whereas engaged on the collection.

But it seems the homicide of George Floyd has triggered the actor to acknowledge his personal privilege as a person, which impressed him to “make further amends” with Union.

Terry wrote on Twitter Thursday:

“The murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man, to ensure our community can not only survive but thrive in this new world… Whites have always had privilege in a society that has systemic racism built in, a fact that has been proven over and over again with the senseless deaths of unarmed Black men and women— with no one being held accountable… But I also see that I am privileged as man, in a society that also has sexism built in. This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women… It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology… If we are to move forward as a people we must do the work required to heal the relationships in our community first. To whom much is given, much is required. I have a huge responsibility —and I vow to honor it.”

Way to carry your self accountable, Terry!

What do U take into consideration this newest grievance?