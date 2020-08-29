‘Gabriel signing would be big statement from Arsenal’ – Merson sees defender deal being ‘huge’

The previous Gunners star thinks warding off competing interest in the highly-rated centre-half would be a program of intent in north London

Arsenal warding off competing interest and protecting the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes would be a “big statement”, states Paul Merson, with the Gunners seeking to put down early markers in 2020-21.

The north London clothing appear to be leading the chase for a much popular centre-half.

A big- cash deal is stated to be close with Lille, permitting Mikel Arteta to include another gamer of pledge to what has actually been a location of issue for Arsenal in current times.

They have actually currently invited William Saliba onto their books this summertime, with the 19-year-old getting to Emirates Stadium after finishing a loan stint at Saint-Etienne

He might be signed up with by a highly-rated Brazil worldwide who has actually been greatly related to Manchester United and a variety of other leading sides throughout Europe.

Merson is delighted to see Arsenal bending their muscles and is searching for them to make more programs of intent on and off the field– beginning in Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Premier League champs Liverpool.

The previous Gunners star informed the Daily Star: “The Community Shield is a standard for Arsenal to see how far behind Liverpool they still are.

“They might beat Liverpool …