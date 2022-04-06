The leader of the Armenian national chess team Gabriel Sargsyan won the title of vice-champion at the European Men’s Individual Individual Championship in Slovenia.

Our grandmaster quickly drew with Spanish Santos in the final round. German Matthias Blubaum also shared the point and the two grandmasters scored 8.5 points each. The Armenian chess player won a silver medal with additional coefficients.

GMs Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (12th), Shant Sargsyan (13th), Hayk Martirosyan (22nd) and Manuel Petrosyan (27th) also performed successfully, scoring 7.5 points each.

316 chess players took part in the championship.

Ashot HAKOBYAN