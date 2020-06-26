Gabriel Martinelli to miss rest of Arsenal’s season after knee surgery | Football News





Gabriel Martinelli had a solid first season in the Premier League

Arsenal have confirmed that forward Gabriel Martinelli will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The 19-year-old had enjoyed an impressive first season in England having joined the Gunners from Ituano, who play in the lower leagues of Brazilian football.

It was announced on Tuesday a training-ground injury had ruled Martinelli out of Thursday’s Premier League win at Southampton, however the club have said that he faces an extended period on the sidelines.

As part of their team news update, they described Martinelli’s injury as: “Left knee. Sustained injury during training on 21 June. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches.”

More to follow…