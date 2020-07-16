Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal striker ruled out until end of 2020 after knee surgery | Football News





Gabriel Martinelli scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal this season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will be out until the end of the year following knee surgery.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who had scored 10 goals across 26 appearances this season, injured his left knee in training last month and contains undergone successful surgery.

“[Martinelli is] currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place over the past week of June,” said a club statement.

“Surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi’s current progress during this period of his recovery.

“[He] will continue his recovery through the entire close season, with desire to of a return to full training by the end of 2020.”

Pablo Mari in action for Arsenal at Manchester City

Defender Pablo Mari is anticipated to return to learning September after spraining ankle ligaments at Manchester City last month.

Mari is now off crutches and contains returned home to Spain to undergo a short span of “specialist attention and extensive therapy”.

“He will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September,” Arsenal said.