Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward signs new long-term contract | Football News





Gabriel Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Martinelli could be the second promising Arsenal teenager to secure their future at the club this week, following Bukayo Saka who signed a new deal on Wednesday.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said: “I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us together with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

“We are looking forward to getting him back once again to full fitness and to watching his development at our club.”

