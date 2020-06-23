Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward out for ‘months’, says Mikel Arteta | Football News





Gabriel Martinelli is defined for “months” on the sidelines, in accordance with Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli won’t feature against Southampton on Thursday after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed the striker will be out for “months” with a knee injury.

Martinelli sustained a knock throughout training, a cartilage injury in his left knee on Sunday, and the Brazilian is defined to undergo more tests in the forthcoming days.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Arteta said: “We had some really bad news in training again yesterday. The last action that he [Martinelli] got hit by another player and he’s damaged his knee.

“The medical practioners are assessing the extent of the injury nonetheless it is not looking good at all.

When asked the length of time the forward will be unavailable for, Arteta said: “We don’t know nonetheless it is looking [like] months.”

Arsenal have also confirmed Bernd Leno has been ruled out for around six weeks with a moderate ligament strain, defender Pablo Mari will not play for all of those other campaign and can return in two or three months, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka have came back to full training.

So’ton vs Arsenal Live on

During Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton, Leno was stretchered off with a knee injury before half-time at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Bernd Leno was stretchered off in the first half, following his collision with Neal Maupay against Brighton

Brighton forward Neal Maupay went up for an aerial challenge with the Germany goalkeeper and forced Leno onto a floor. Leno then reacted malevolantly towards Maupay as that he left the field with the assistance of Arsenal’s medical team.

Concerning Leno’s setback, Arteta said: “We thought it was planning to a more significant injury, we don’t know the entire extent of the injury still but we can say for certain that the cruciate ligaments are not damaged – it had been the biggest fear at the start.

1:52 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he’s responsible for his squad’s failure to accomplish for the whole match in their 2-1 Premier League loss to Brighton on Saturday Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is responsible for his squad’s failure to complete for the entire match during their 2-1 Premier League loss to Brighton on Saturday

The Gunners head coach said his injury has given a chance for reserve goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to deputise in place of Leno: “He [Martinez] has been very patient for plenty of years, waiting on this opportunity.

“He needs to take it, enjoy it and make the most out of it. Help the team when we really need it, that’s why he is here.”

Mari, meanwhile, has been seeing an expert after that he suffered a severe ankle injury which saw him forced off 24 minutes into Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, in the opening fixture of the Premier League restart.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton’s 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton’s 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Xhaka can be obtained for selection after that he sustained a sprained ankle during that game, while Lucas Torreira remains sidelined.

The Gunners are suffering from too little defensive cover with David Luiz also suspended for another two matches, after he was shown a straight red card at the Etihad Stadium on June 17.

Luiz was Mari’s replacement against City.

Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding both played the entire match against Brighton, with the pair being Mikel Arteta’s only centre-backs now available for selection.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal go on Sky Sports Football and Main Event on Thursday from 5:30pm, kick-off 6pm.