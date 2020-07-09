Gabriel Magalhaes: Who is Everton target? | Football News





Everton have made an offer for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton remain among the favourites to land Lille’s young Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. Ahead of a proposed transfer, Nick Grounds explains why the defender is so highly popular.

Another unnamed English club and two Italian sides have reportedly had offers accepted and the Brazilian is expected to choose his next destination on the coming weeks.

Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avai for just £1.5m 36 months ago and contains featured in the Champions League – playing twice against Chelsea in this season’s group stages.

Promising centre-halves are a rare breed, aside from left-sided ones. At 22 years old, Gabriel is not even close to the finished article, but both Leicester and Arsenal were reportedly interested in January, while to own Italian suitors proves there is an excellent defender inside.

Gabriel has spent brief loans with Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb

Factfile

Age: 22

Position: Centre-back

Club: Lille

Nationality: Brazilian

International caps: None – capped at Brazil U20 level

Background

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has attracted interest from Everton

Gabriel started his career at Avai, a side who currently play in the second tier of Brazilian football.

After 21 appearances that he made the move to Europe in January 2017, signing for Ligue 1 side Lille for a fairly modest fee of £1.5m.

Gabriel initially struggled to conform to senior football at Lille and sought out on loan twice. First to Troyes, where that he spent the initial half of the 2017/18 season, before a temporary go on to Dynamo Zagreb in January 2018.

First-team opportunities continued to evade him, moving involving the reserve and senior sides before time for Lille for the start of the 2018/19 season.

Will he adapt quickly to the Premier League?

Gabriel is a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to his career

Gabriel took his time to cement himself in the side, maybe not starting a Ligue 1 game until February 2019. But he’s not looked back since; forging a somewhat successful partnership with former Southampton player Jose Fonte at centre-back.

After a seven-year absence, Gabriel helped Lille qualify for the Champions League in 2018/19, finishing 2nd in Ligue 1 to PSG.

Gabriel has continued his ascent in 2010, with a string of impressive performances both domestically and in the Champions League.

What are his key attributes?

Born in Sao Paulo, Gabriel’s showcased his passing ability in 2010

Although Lille finished bottom of Group H, they faced Valencia, Chelsea and last season’s semi-finalists Ajax. Starting all six group games, performances have alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

No Lille player has attempted more forward passes this season (578), while only his defensive partner Fonte has completed more passes than Gabriel’s 1220.

A team-high 243 of those were completed for as long passes in to the opposition half, meaning he’d fit in well with Everton’s focus on performing quick transitions under Carlo Ancelotti.

Only PSG’s Thiago Silva has completed more long passes than Gabriel

The Brazilian scored in Lille’s 2-1 win at Strasbourg in February, and he’s been an aerial threat at set-pieces throughout the campaign. Only five centre-backs have experienced more attempts on goal than the Everton target (17).

Lille currently lie fourth in Ligue 1, one point off Rennes who occupy the final Champions League spot. Should Lille secure a passage to Europe’s premier club competition for an additional successive season, it will be in no small part down seriously to their talented young Brazilian. Even if it transpires to be a parting gift.

So will Gabriel be heading to England soon?

The 22-year-old was called around play for Brazil Under-23s this month

Gabriel signed a brand new deal with Lille in January until 2023, and he’s already taken care of immediately reports linking him with a go on to the Premier League, telling Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte: “I just renewed the contract.

“I heard about conversations, I saw things on websites in England, but I have my head in Lille. I’m very calm to finish the season well and to achieve great things next season.”

Ancelotti will without doubt be impressed by Gabriel’s character.

Gabriel’s Ligue 1 touchmap shows he is a predominately left-sided centre-half

At the age of 13, he showed dedication to his career by taking a 12-hour bus journey to Florianopolis to participate Avai having been born and raised in Sao Paulo’s Pirituba district. Upon his arrival at Lille, he taught himself French and now conducts interviews in the language.

Were it maybe not for the coronavirus pandemic, Gabriel could have featured for Brazil’s Under-23 Olympic side in friendlies set up against Croatia and Egypt this month. The year’s long-term goal was to defend the gold medal won at Rio 2016 in Tokyo.

With the sporting event now postponed, yet another obstacle emerges. Gabriel turns 23 in December, meaning he will maybe not fall within the age group to play football at the Games, but the hope is that the International Olympic Committee and FIFA will make exceptions for those who could have been permitted play come early july.

Did you know?

Gabriel celebrates a win but he could soon be heading for the Premier League

Lille decreased their goals conceded per match in Ligue 1 after February 3, 2020. From December 5, 2019 up to now, they were at 1.67 goals conceded per match.

Since then, they’re at 0.33 goals conceded per match. Gabriel played in most but some of those six games, with Lille’s only defeat in that time – a 2-1 loss to Marseille – the overall game he missed.