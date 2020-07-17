Gabriel Magalhaes: Paris Saint-Germain rival Everton and Napoli for Lille defender | Football News

Gabriel Magalhaes is seen as a possible replacement for Thiago Silva

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been given more time to decide his future after Paris Saint-Germain joined Everton and Napoli in the race to sign the Brazilian defender.

The 22-year-old was expected to make a decision this week but the French champions have shown late interest and delayed the next move in his career.

PSG’s stalwart centre-back and fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva is out of contract and the club see Magalhaes as a potential replacement.

Everton have been battling with Napoli and two other unconfirmed clubs since the Ligue 1 season ended prematurely in April.

Gabriel has previously had brief loans with Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb

Sky Sports News reported in June that another Premier League club had made a bid for Lille’s player of the year, thought to be in excess of £22m.

Gabriel starred in a Lille side that finished fourth in Ligue 1, helping them secure a place in next season’s Europa League.

He joined the French club in 2017 after arriving from Brazil and has made 52 appearances since.



