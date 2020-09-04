Gabriel: I used to play video games as David Luiz & now he’s helping me to settle at Arsenal

The highly-rated Brazilian has actually ended up being another big-money addition for the Gunners and is looking forward to dealing with his protective partners

Arsenal brand-new young boy Gabriel Magalhaes is looking forward to dealing with David Luiz at Emirates Stadium having actually formerly played as a fellow Brazilian on video games.

Another South American centre-half has actually been included to Mikel Arteta’s team in northLondon The Gunners won the race for a much in-demand signature as they put a ₤ 25 million ($ 33m) handle location with Lille for Gabriel.

Big things are anticipated of the 22-year-old in English football, however he is discovering his feet at a Premier League heavyweight and will require time in which to settle.

That modification duration must be assisted by the existence of compatriots such as Willian, Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz, with the latter a gamer that Arsenal’s most recent hire has actually constantly searched for to.

“For sure David is an example, he is a player I admire very much,” Gabriel informed Arsenal Digital.

“I was constantly a huge fan of him and whatever he accomplished.

“I enjoyed him given that I was a kid, I played video games with his character and today it is a dream become a reality to be here with him and ideally play next to him quickly.

“It is constantly excellent to have Brazilian gamers at the club to welcome me, it is really …