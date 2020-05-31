G7 summit: Trump postpones meeting of world leaders after Merkel’s snub

Donald Trump says he’ll postpone a meeting of the G7 till the autumn, only a day after German chancellor Angela Merkel stated she wouldn’t attend until the course of the coronavirus pandemic modified.
The president made the surprising announcement aboard Air Force One on his approach again to Washington DC from Florida, the place he watched the Nasa SpaceX launch.
More follows…
