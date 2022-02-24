US President Joe Biden said after a discussion with the leaders of the G7 G7 countries that the allies have agreed to impose a package of “crushing” sanctions on Russia.
In the morning, I held talks with my G7 colleagues to discuss the “unjustified attack” on Ukraine by Russian President Putin. “We have agreed to impose a ‘crushing’ package of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable,” the US president wrote on Twitter.
He also expressed support for the citizens of Ukraine.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.