US President Joe Biden said after a discussion with the leaders of the G7 G7 countries that the allies have agreed to impose a package of “crushing” sanctions on Russia.

In the morning, I held talks with my G7 colleagues to discuss the “unjustified attack” on Ukraine by Russian President Putin. “We have agreed to impose a ‘crushing’ package of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable,” the US president wrote on Twitter.

He also expressed support for the citizens of Ukraine.