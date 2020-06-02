G7 leaders reject Russia’s return after Trump summit invite

Image copyright

US President Donald Trump has beforehand supported Russia’s return to the group





The UK and Canada have opposed Russia’s return to the G7, deepening a rift over US President Donald Trump’s want for the nation to rejoin.

Mr Trump mentioned on Saturday he would postpone the G7 summit scheduled to happen this month till September.

The president mentioned the G7’s “outdated group of countries” needs to be expanded to incorporate others, together with Russia.

On Sunday, Mr Trump informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his plan to invite him to the summit.

The White House mentioned making “progress toward convening the G7” with Russia was among the many matters the leaders mentioned in a cellphone name.

The G7 summit, which the US hosts this yr, convenes the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK to debate issues of co-operation.

But Mr Trump’s invitation to Mr Putin has drawn the ire of the UK and Canada, whose leaders mentioned on Sunday they’d not assist Russia’s readmission to the group.

Russia was expelled from the group – beforehand generally known as the G8 – in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea.

“Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago, and its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7, and it will continue to remain out,” Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned at a information convention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned he opposes Russia’s readmission to the group





Earlier, a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned he would veto any proposal to permit Russia to rejoin the group.

Unless Russia ceases its “aggressive and destabilising activity”, the UK wouldn’t assist the nation’s readmission to the group, Mr Johnson’s spokesman mentioned.

“Russia was removed from the G7 group of nations following its [2014] annexation of Crimea and we are yet to see evidence of changed behaviour which would justify its readmittance,” the spokesman informed reporters.

Neither the UK or Canadian place guidelines out Mr Putin’s attendance of the summit within the US.

Though representatives of non-G7 members have attended the group’s summits earlier than, Mr Putin’s presence may show contentious.

In latest years, the UK has had an acrimonious relationship with Russia, which it blamed for a nerve agent assault on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, England in 2018.

G7 will act over Russia’s ‘malign exercise’, UK says

Despite opposition from different G7 members, Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed his assist for Russia’s return to the group.

At a G7 summit in 2018, Mr Trump mentioned he thought it “would be an asset to have Russia back in”.

Announcing the delay of this yr’s G7 summit on Saturday, Mr Trump echoed that sentiment.

He mentioned he didn’t really feel the group “properly represents what’s going on in the world”, suggesting Russia, South Korea, Australia and India needs to be invited.

The leaders of South Korea and Australia have expressed curiosity in attending the summit within the US.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the president’s invitation to attend a summit in individual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The G7 summit was held in France in 2019





The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world’s seven largest so-called superior economies.

The leaders of those international locations meet yearly at summits to debate points of worldwide governance, together with local weather change, safety and the financial system.

The group regards itself as “a community of values”, with freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of legislation, and prosperity and sustainable growth as its key rules.