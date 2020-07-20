G-Technology 6TB G-Drive with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Desktop External Hard Drive, Silver – 0G10491



Price: $379.95 - $359.95

(as of Jul 20,2020 19:48:01 UTC – Details)



The G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt 3 desktop storage solution is perfect for storage-intensive applications like audio/video editing or digital photography. With a high-capacity, Enterprise-class 7200RPM hard drive, the G-DRIVE device is plug and play on Mac and easily reformatted for Windows with included software.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a single USB C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1

Daisy chaining for up to 5 additional devices

High speed data transfers

Solid, all aluminum case makes for durability and stylish looks

Manufacturer’s 5 year limited warranty