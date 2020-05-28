G Suite customers will soon be able to make Google Voice calls right from Gmail

Google will soon let G Suite customers with Google Voice licenses make Google Voice calls right from their Gmail inbox. The new function looks as if a helpful approach to make a Google Voice name with no need to bounce to a second tab to achieve this.

If the function is rolled out to you, you’ll be able to entry Google Voice from the toolbar on the right facet of your inbox, which is the place you may at the moment see icons for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Here’s a GIF from Google displaying what the interface appears to be like like.

Google says the function will start rolling out on June third, although you’ll solely be able use it from Chrome or Firefox on a pc.

Earlier this month, Google introduced that you just’d be able to entry its Meet videoconferencing service from your Gmail inbox (although the Meet icon is in your left sidebar). That integration and the brand new Google Voice Gmail integration revealed at the moment may be helpful should you spend lots of your day working by emails and making calls.

Google has additionally already began rolling out a name switch function for Google Voice’s iOS, Android, and net apps to G Suite customers with Google Voice licenses, the corporate introduced. To switch a name, it seems customers can simply faucet on a “transfer” button on the decision menu and choose a contact. Here’s an image of the decision switch course of, from Google:

Image: Google

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark about whether or not these new options will be launched for normal Gmail or Google Voice customers sooner or later.