G Herbo Says He Hasn’t Been Able To See Son Due To COVID-19 Pandemic



Play video clip material

Exclusive TMZ.com

G Herbo says he’s obtaining one more situation of PTSD from latest thing pandemic … due to the fact that coronavirus limitations are avoiding him from seeing his very own son.

The Chicago rap artist joined us Friday on “TMZ Live” as well as informed us concerning the stress and anxiety as well as anxiousness he’s handling as an outcome of not seeing his 2-year-old son, Yosohn, for 2 months as well as checking.

G Herbo says his communications with his son, that copes with his infant mom in Atlanta, have actually been restricted to FaceTime as well as video clip telephone calls … as well as it’s been difficult to enjoy his child mature from a range.

Waiting for your authorization to pack the Instagram Media.

But, the trend can be transforming … G Herbo says he’s obtaining his residence in order as well as decontaminating every little thing in hopes of securely bringing his child back from ATL for some high quality time with papa.