G-Eazy, Ashley Benson Together Again to Grab Eats, Fueling Dating Rumors

G-Eazy as well as Ashley Benson are each various other’s trip or pass away … for dining in restaurants as well as likewise for dating, it shows up.

The rap artist as well as starlet were hanging around again on Wednesday as they as well as one more pair begged the prominent joint Apple Pan Restaurant in L.A. to get some grub. Ashley lagged the wheel while G-Eazy called points riding shotgun.

They were kicking it on the very same day images emerged of them together last weekend break on a supermarket run, so food appears to be their point. Hey, these are the quarantine policies.

The evident brand-new combining transpires a month after Ashley supposedly divided from Cara Delevingne Ashley as well as Cara were last seen together in late March taking place … what else? A food store run with their brand-new puppy

For her component, the “Pretty Little Liars” celebrity attempted tossing chilly water on the brand-new connection report by suching as a follower account’s IG article closing down the G-Eazy buzz.

To be reasonable, it’s fairly feasible G-Eazy as well as Ashley ended up being extremely friends after they worked together on Radiohead’s “Creep.” G-Eazy uploaded that video clip to his YouTube web page a couple of weeks back. They appear indivisible ever since.