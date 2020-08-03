Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction



Billy McFarland is presently serving a six-year prison term for scams.





The Fyre Festival was billed as a high-end weekend in the Bahamas, participated in by stars and influencers alike.

But the 2017 occasion ended up being notorious after countless partygoers were left stranded without adequate food, water or correct lodging.

With organiser Billy McFarland in jail for scams, United States Marshals are auctioning off Fyre merchandise, with earnings going to McFarland’s victims.

The sale of keepsake clothes and other products started recently.

Branded clothes and other products were initially implied for sale at Fyre Festival “but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release”, United States Marshal Ralph Sozio stated in a declaration.

Fund for unsettled Fyre Festival catering service strikes ₤60 k

My front-row seat for the Fyre Festival mayhem

More than 100 products, consisting of top quality jumpers, trackpants, wristbands and tokens, will stay on sale up until 13 …