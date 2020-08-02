Fyre Fest: Merch from the infamous fraud is being auctioned off by the US Marshals

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” US Marshal Ralph Sozio stated in a news release

“The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes,” he stated.

The online auction lasts through August 13, and bidding on the products seems competitive. Several Fyre- branded hats that were at first noted at $15 are currently as much as $200 to $300