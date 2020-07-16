FYC Folding Treadmill for Home Portable Electric Treadmill Running Exercise Machine Compact Treadmill Foldable for Home Gym Fitness Workout Jogging Walking, No Installation Required (JK1608E-1)

Price:
FYC
FYC is a professional large-scale manufacturer of all types of treadmills with well-equipped testing facilities and strong technical force. We have over 10 years of experience in designing and manufacturing on treadmills.
WHY DO YOU CHOOSE FYC?
The JK1608E-1 treadmill is specifically designed for the home environment, considering your performance and comfort, incorporating many thoughtful features, combining the quality and performance you desire with the flexibility of a treadmill, it can be easily folded and stored.
Running Surface: 41.3″ x 14.9″ (L x W)
Unfolded Size: 49.2″ x 25.5″ x 45.6″ (L x W x H)
Folded Size: 51.1″ x 25.5″ x 7.9″ (L x W x H)
Motor Power: 1.5HP
Rated Voltage: 110V / 50Hz
Speed: 0.5-6.5mph (1-10km/h)
Display: Time, Speed, Calorie, Distance, Step
User Capacity: 220LBS
Multi-functional LED Display
Tracks your performance in time, calorie, speed, distance and step, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout.
12 Preset Training Plans
We specially programmed 12 preset training plans for different running setting, you can choose the best plan to suit your need.
Phone/Pad Holder
You could put your mobile phone or pad on the holder and talk with your friends or watch movies when you work out.
Safety Emergency Key
A safety emergency key with a clip connects you with treadmill, stop it immediately in an emergency and protect you during exercise
Shock-absorbing & Non-slip Running Belt
14.9″ x 41.3″ large-area running belt offers enough room for you, provids more comfortable and sturdy workout experience
Powerful and Low Noise Motor
The 1.5HP powerful and low noise motor is designed for home environment, don’t worry about bothering your family and neighbors.
No Installation Required
This treadmill does not require any screws when you install it, it will be very convenient that you just need to rotate the knob.
Folding & Spacesaver Design
This treadmill can be easily folded and placed under the sofa, corner or bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room.
Display
LED
Speed
0.5-6.5mph(1-10km/h)
0.5-7.5mph (1-12km/h)
Running Surface
14.9” x 41.3”
15.8” x 41.3”
Horsepower
1.5 HP
Programs
12 Preset
Unfolded Size
49.2″ x 25.5″ x 45.6″ (L x W x H)
50” x 24.2” x 43.3”(L x W x H)
Folded Size
51.1″ x 25.5″ x 7.9″ (L x W x H)
50” x 24.2” x 5.3”(L x W x H)
Pad Holder & Safety Key
✓
Weight
50 pounds
57 pounds
Weight Capacity
220 LBS
220 LBS
👍【MULTIFUNCTIONAL TREADMILL】The multifunctional LED display tracks your performance including time, calorie, speed, distance and step, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout. You could put your mobile phone or pad on the holder and talk with your friends or watch movies when you work out.
👍【SPACIOUS EXERCISE SURFACE】The 14.9” x 41.3” large-area rubber running belt of heavy duty treadmill is shock-absorbing and non-slip which offers enough room for you of all fitness levels and sizes, providing more comfortable and more sturdy workout experience, you’ll have plenty of run to walk or run for all types of users.
👍【QUIET AND SMOOTH】This electric treadmill with low noise motor is designed for a home environment. When you use our treadmill, it’s the same volume as the conversation, don’t worry it will bother your family and neighbors. The 1.5HP motor ensures perfect performance for running, jogging or walking in the comfort of your home.
👍【A VARIETY OF WORKOUT OPTIONS】To burn calories more effectively, we specially programmed 12 different running setting, with the help of these preset training plans, you can choose the best plan to suits your need. A safety emergency key with a clip connects you with foldable treadmill, stops it immediately in an emergency, and protects you during exercise.
👍【SIMPLE & SPACESAVER DESIGN】This treadmill does not require any screws when you install it, it will be very convenient that you just need to rotate the knob. This folding treadmill can be placed under the sofa, corner or bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room. 2 YEARS QUALITY WARRANTY.