FYC 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for Home Under Desk Electric Treadmill Workout Foldable Running Machine Portable Compact Treadmill for Running and Walking Exercise Home Gym, Installation-Free (JK31-8)

FYC

FYC is a professional large-scale manufacturer of all types of treadmills with well-equipped testing facilities and strong technical force. We have over 10 years of experience in designing and manufacturing on treadmills.

User Capacity: 220LBS

WHY DO YOU CHOOSE FYC?



The JK31-8 2-in-1 folding treadmill is specifically designed for the home and office environment, considering your performance and comfort, incorporating many thoughtful features, combining the quality and performance you desire with the flexibility of a treadmill, it can be easily folded and stored.

Running Surface: 41.3″ x 15.8″ (L x W)

Unfolded Size: 50” x 24.2” x 43.3”(L x W x H)

Folded Size: 50” x 24.2” x 5.3”(L x W x H)

Rated Voltage: 110V / 50Hz

Speed of Running Mode: 0.5-7.5mph (1-12km/h)

Speed of Walking Mode: 0.5-2.5mph (1-4km/h)

Display: Time, Speed, Calorie, Distance, Step

Motor Power: 1.5HP

Multi-functional LED Display

Tracks your performance in time, calorie, speed, distance and step, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout.

Dashboard & Remote Control

The dashboard is convenient to adjust the start/stop, running speed, mode, program and reset button, or you could use the remote control to adjust instantly.

12 Preset Training Plans

We specially programmed 12 preset training plans for different running setting, you can choose the best plan to suit your need.

Transport Wheels

This portable treadmill equips with transport wheels is aim for smotther and easier relocation, you could place it wherever you wish.

Shock-absorbing & Non-slip Running Belt

15.8″ x 41.3″ large-area running belt offers enough room for you, provids more comfortable and sturdy workout experience

Powerful and Low Noise Motor

The 1.5HP powerful and low noise motor is designed for home environment, don’t worry about bothering your family and neighbors.

No Installation Required

This treadmill does not require any screws when you install it, it will be very convenient that you just need to rotate the knob.

Folding & Spacesaver Design

This treadmill can be easily folded and placed under the sofa, corner or bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room.

2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

✓

Display

LED

LED

Speed

0.5-7.5mph (1-12km/h)

0.5-6.5mph(1-10km/h)

Running Surface

15.8” x 41.3”

14.9” x 41.3”

Horsepower

1.5 HP

1.5 HP

Programs

12 Preset

12 Preset

Weight

57 pounds

50 pounds

Weight Capacity

220 LBS

220 LBS

Phone/Pad Holder

✓

✓

Safety Emergency Key

✓

✓

👍【MULTIFUNCTIONAL DISPLAY SCREEN】The multifunctional LED display on motor clover tracks your performance including time, calorie, speed, distance and step, promising a superior and effective home treadmill workout. The safe emergency stop key keeps you in control at all times, press the safe key button to stop the treadmill when in an emergency.

👍【INNOVATIVE 2-IN-1 FOLDING DESIGN】Compared to ordinary treadmills, this 2-in-1 folding treadmill for home has 2 exercise modes that mean it can be used as running treadmill and under desk walking treadmill. When the handrail is folded, it can be used as a under desk walking treadmill at a speed of 0.5-4mph, so you can work or study while walking. When the handrail is raised, the running speed is 0.5-7.5mph and you can run to reach your fitness goal.

👍【SPACIOUS EXERCISE SURFACE】The 15.8” x 41.3” large-area rubber running belt of foldable treadmill is shock-absorbing and non-slip which offers enough room for you of all fitness levels and sizes, providing more comfortable and more sturdy workout experience, you’ll have plenty of run to walk or run for all types of users.

👍【QUIET AND SMOOTH WITH REMOTE CONTROL】This electric treadmill with 1.5HP low noise motor ensures perfect performance for running, jogging or walking in the comfort of your home environment. When you use our treadmill, it won’t make any noise when you run or walk on it, so you don’t have to worry about yourself and others being disturbed. And the remote control can change the running speed, mode and program.

👍【SIMPLE & SPACESAVER DESIGN】This compact treadmill does not require any screws when you install it, it will be very convenient that you just need to rotate the knob. This folding treadmill with transport wheels can be placed under the sofa, corner or bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room. 1 YEARS QUALITY WARRANTY.