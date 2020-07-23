FUVISION Doorbell Security Camera with Chime,1080P Video Wireless Camera WiFi,Two-Way Audio,Motion Detector,Night Vision,Home Surveillance Cam-iOS/Android App(NO SD Card Included)



Video doorbells are a relatively new smart home category, but they closely overlap with standard home security cameras. They are, in fact, doorbells with built-in security cameras. With a video doorbell, your guests will ring the buzzer just like they normally do, but you’ll get a push alert on your phone and a live video look at whoever’s there. You and your guest can then chat via a built-in speaker and microphone in the doorbell.

166º Wide View Angle

The FUVISION Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is equipped with a super-wide 166° viewing angle, allowing you to keep an eye on what matters most to you.

Real-time See / Hear / Speak

This home security doorbell camera lets you listen in and talk back through the built in speaker and microphone that work directly through your Smart Phone.

Night Vision

The infrared light will automatically turn on at night. With 1080p HD video and smart infrared night vision, no matter in the daytime or at night, you can see what happen around your door clearly.

Motion Detection

Get notified on your smartphone from anywhere in the world on your phone when someone is at the door, providing an extra level of smart security.

Micro SD Card Storage

Supports Micro SD Card Storage(up to 128G). We provide the most efficient compression and the highest protection of data, so you can be sure that your footage is secure.

SD card is not included.

Super Easy Installation

This wireless security doorbell from FUVISION also comes with a wireless chime that can be setup anywhere in your home. Which is a unique feature and additional add on to the other products out there.

Note:

1.The Wireless Video Doorbell supports 2.4GHz network, can not supports the 5GHz network.

2.SD card is not included in the package.

2.Please reset the card, remove the insulation of the battery and charge the device before the first use.

