Futures edge higher after Trump signs virus relief orders By Reuters

By Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures remained in a flat-to-slightly higher variety on Monday as markets sought to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy till more concrete stimulus might be passed.

The orders, focused on welfare and expulsions, came after settlements broke down in between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over brand-new stimulus actions to assist the world’s biggest economy battle the coronavirus break out.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated on Sunday they were open to rebooting help talks.

With overall infections in the nation crossing 5 million and current information recommending that a financial healing was stalling, markets had couple of favorable hints to trade on.

Tensions in between Washington and Beijing were likewise at play, after Trump signed executive orders recently prohibiting significant Chinese innovation companies in 45 days’ time while revealing sanctions on 11 Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

Still, a better-than-expected incomes season and hopes of more stimulus put the S&P 500 within a percent of a record high, while the Nasdaq () scaled numerous peaks as its significant innovation …