The future of Nicolai Tangen as the next head of Norway’s $1tn oil fund was thrown into doubt on Friday as Norway’s political celebrations joined to insist he can not handle the function unless he removes possible disputes of interest associating with his ownership of a stake in a hedge fund.

After months of drama, all 9 celebrations put down 2 requirements for Mr Tangen to take control of on September 1: that he has no financial investments or holdings that appear to produce disputes of interest that “weaken the trust and reputation” of Norway’s reserve bank, or that might compromise the oil fund’s deal with tax and openness.

The needs raise concerns not practically the future of Mr Tangen, however likewise Norway’s reserve bank guv Oystein Olsen, who revealed the consultation of the creator of London- based hedge fund AKO Capital as the brand-new head of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund in March.

Mr Tangen was informed by Mr Olsen that he was allowed to keep a 43 percent stake in AKO. Norwegian political leaders on all sides have actually criticised this choice. There has actually likewise been issue since numerous funds in AKO are based in theCayman Islands Norway and the oil fund have actually striven to reduce the usage of tax sanctuaries.

Observers have actually recommended there are 2 possible next actions: either that Mr Tangen …