Future of furloughing unveiled by Chancellor

Staff who’ve been furloughed by their employers will have the ability to go back to work part-time from July 1, a month sooner than deliberate, after the Chancellor unveiled his blueprint to wind down Government help for companies. Rishi Sunak additionally revealed the self-employed will have the ability to declare a second and ultimate help grant in August overlaying three months of their common earnings. Warning that the furlough scheme “cannot continue indefinitely”, Mr Sunak stated the principles on furloughing will continues as earlier than in June and July, albeit with the power to carry again employees on a part-time foundation from July 1. Then employer contributions will begin to rise from August earlier than the scheme closes in October. Yet his announcement on the following steps for Government help comes as owners have had their funds thrown into doubt. The boss of Britain’s largest constructing society has argued that owners who lengthen mortgage cost holidays throughout the pandemic ought to have it famous on their credit standing. Read on for details.

Meanwhile, the police chief who carried out the investigation into Dominic Cummings is now facing an inquiry over her force’s handling of the matter, The Telegraph can reveal. Durham Police have acquired a quantity of complaints from members of the general public offended on the means the investigation was handled. Martin Evans has the details. Telegraph readers have had their say on the week’s headlines concerning the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, with one saying “the double standards on show are a disgrace”. As England heads into its final weekend earlier than lockdown restrictions are eased, specialists have expressed fears about barbecues.

Greece bans British vacationers because it lifts journey restrictions

Greece has to date had far fewer instances of coronavirus than the UK, with 2,906 confirmed instances and 175 deaths. The Greek islands, which rely closely on tourism, have had no confirmed instances. As the nation begins to permit international vacationers to return, it has emerged British holidaymakers will not be allowed to travel. The Greek Tourism Ministry introduced that, as of June 15, individuals from 29 international locations will probably be allowed to enter Greece on direct flights to Athens and Thessaloniki. The checklist of these eligible to enter the nation will probably be expanded on July 1, however as of but doesn’t embrace the UK. Our travel liveblog has the latest. Here is a information to the important thing dates for when hotels will reopen in Europe and right here is the newest on plans to set up “air bridges” with other countries for holidaymakers.

Monkeys assault lab technician and steal Covid-19 assessments

A band of marauding monkeys has attacked a laboratory technician and stolen three Covid-19 take a look at samples, elevating fears they are going to infect themselves after which unfold the lethal illness to people. The employee was attacked outdoors a medical faculty in Meerut, northern India, whereas transporting samples from sufferers suspected of having coronavirus. The monkeys ran off right into a residential space. The worker is claimed to have been unhurt, however has angered officers after filming the aftermath of the assault, relatively than making an attempt to retrieve the samples. Read on for more.

Sale talks | The proprietor of Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge is in talks with several possible buyers over a sale of the stricken enterprise, elevating hopes that as much as 6,000 jobs will be saved. Casual Dining Group, which additionally owns the Latin American-themed chain Las Iguanas and operates greater than 250 websites, stated it had received strong expressions of interest.

Last month, we invited you to share with us the tales of your local lockdown heroes: the neighbours who had gone the additional mile to maintain native spirits up, the small companies pivoting to raised serve their cities and villages, the group initiatives aiming to place a smile (and, in some instances, PPE) on the faces of these in want. You responded in your droves. We acquired greater than 1,500 nominations. Here are the winners.