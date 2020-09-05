future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Sanofi logo design is seen at the business’s head office in Paris, France



PARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi’s (PA:-RRB- chief in France, Olivier Bogillot, stated on Saturday that its future COVID-19 vaccine was most likely to be priced below 10 euros per shot.

“The price is not totally set … We are assessing production costs for the coming months … We will be below 10 euros,” Bogillot informed France Inter radio.

Drugmakers and federal government companies worldwide are racing to fight the pandemic and establish vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Asked about competing AstraZeneca (L:-RRB-, which is anticipated to price its chance at about 2.50 euros in Europe, Bogillot stated:

“The price gap for us can be that we use all our internal resources, our own researchers, our own research centres. AstraZeneca outsources part of its production,”

Earlier today Sanofi and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (L:-RRB- stated they had actually begun a scientific trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine prospect, and intended to reach the last screening phase by December.

If the outcomes are definitive, Sanofi and GSK intend to get the vaccine authorized in the very first half of next year.